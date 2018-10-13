Drake is opening up about the joy and terror of parenthood.

The “In My Feelings” rapper dropped by LeBron James’ HBO show, The Shop, where he discussed the birth of his son Adonis with adult film star Sophie Brussaux, admitting that it took his family by surprise, especially his mother.

“[I was] more scared to tell my mom because my mom has had real belief and real relationships with women in my life, like, over the course of my years,” he said. “I’m sure she would expect or be elated if I were to have gotten one of those women pregnant… So it was tough for me to tell her that it’s somebody that she’s never met.”

“I am a single father learning to communicate with a woman who… you know, we’ve had our moments, right?" he continued. "And I do want to be able to explain to my son what happened. But I don’t have any desire for him to like not love his mother… I don’t ever want the world to be angry at his mother. We have found ourselves in a situation and we are both equally responsible, and now I’m just really excited to be a great father. I have a son, he’s a beautiful boy.”

That’s when Drake showed James a photo of his son, and the baller commented that he had “crazy blue eyes.”

During the episode, Drake also discussed his highly-publicized spat with fellow rapper Kanye West and Pusha-T, which began with the latter's diss track “The Story of Adidon,” where he revealed Drake’s secret child with Brussaux. Drake calling the whole ordeal “a hell of a chess move.”

This is a real moment from @Drake. Think a lot of people out there can relate to thinking they were going to do things different and then, you don’t pic.twitter.com/JNo6czDPRL — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) October 13, 2018

"I knew something was gonna come up about my kid,” he admitted. “They had to add the deadbeat dad thing to make it more appealing.“ But he took particular issue with the nasty comments from Pusha directed at his producer Noah “40” Shebib, who has multiple sclerosis.

Drake claims all the trouble started during a recording session with West in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where he discussed his then-upcoming album Scorpion, his son and his child’s mother.

“I’m in Wyoming. I play him ‘March 14.’ I send him a picture of my son. I tell him I’m having trouble with my son’s mother,” he said. Afterward, Drake said he’s convinced this conversation prompted West to slate five new G.O.O.D. Music releases to compete with Scorpion including Pusha-T, West, Was, Kids See Ghosts and Teyana Taylor. This is also likely where Pusha got his information about Drake's son and baby mama for "The Story of Adidon."

