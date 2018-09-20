Kanye West loves his wife, Kim Kardashian, and isn't afraid to show it.

West posted a video of Kardashian, curled up on a couch, smiling, giggling and playfully hiding her face as West moves the camera along her body to show off her and his shoes. "My love is so beautiful," West wrote in the caption.

Fellow Chicagoan Chance The Rapper also makes a brief appearance, singing along to a track that they appear to be working on. The video confirms the two are working together, after West announced their collaboration on Tuesday, as well as his plans to move back to his hometown.

“I’ve got to let you all know that I’m moving back to Chicago,” he said in a video obtained by TMZ Tuesday. “And I’m never leaving again."

West also shared a sweet pic of Beyonce and JAY-Z from an unspecified moment in the back of a car, referring to them as "famleeeeee" in the caption.

View this post on Instagram famleeeeee A post shared by ye (@kanyewest) on Sep 20, 2018 at 11:50am PDT

The loving posts come hours after West posted a series of videos on Instagram calling out those whom he feels have disrespected his wife.

Addressing Nick Cannon, who briefly dated Kardashian in 2006 and has spoken about her in recent interviews, West said, "I understand that you used to date my wife, but you know, you get in an interview, don't mention my wife. "If someone brings up my wife, say, 'I respect that man. I'm not speaking on that.' Don't be making no suggestions, like, nobody f**k my wife."

He also addressed rumors that Kardashian and Drake had an affair, something she shut down herself as well. "The fact that his people making rumors or thinking that you f**k my wife and you not saying nothing and you're carrying it like that don't sit right with my spirit," West said in the video.

West also told off Drake for mentioning Kardashian's sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, in a song with Future.

"Don't speak on nobody from my family, nothing that could be even mentioned with my wife, period," he said. "We don't have to talk again. I'm not giving no energy to that."

Finally, West addressed Tyson Beckford, who called Kardashian's body "not real."

"Like, none of y'all speak on my wife, period. What are you talking about? I'm married, we're in love, we're a family. Y'all be promoting all that negativity, y'all think that s**t is cool for social media. It don't sit well with my soul, it don't sit right with my spirit, and as men, all three of y'all speak to me," West said.

