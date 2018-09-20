Kanye West is speaking out in defense of his wife, Kim Kardashian.

The 41-year-old rapper took to Instagram on Thursday to call out Drake, Nick Cannon and Tyson Beckford on behalf of the reality superstar. West walks by a train while he records himself speaking his mind about recent headlines, clearly upset.

West first calls out Cannon, who has spoken about Kardashian -- whom he briefly dated in 2006 -- in recent interviews.

"I understand that you used to date my wife, but you know, you get in an interview, don't mention my wife," he says. "If someone brings up my wife, say, 'I respect that man. I'm not speaking on that.' Don't be making no suggestions, like, nobody f**k my wife."

West then addresses Drake regarding rumors that recently flared up that the 31-year-old rapper had an affair with Kardashian -- which she quickly shut down. West shares he's upset that Drake's hit, "In My Feelings," mentions a woman named KiKi -- Kardashian's well-known nickname -- and made it personal by bringing up Drake's past relationship with Rihanna.

"The fact that his people making rumors or thinking that you f**k my wife and you not saying nothing and you're carrying it like that don't sit right with my spirit," West says about Drake. "You know if I had a girlfriend from Chicago, her name is Renita, and you was married to Rihanna, I wouldn't make no song called 'RiRi.' So when you're like, 'I don't know where it comes from,' you're too smart for that, bro. You know where that come from, don't make no record with nothing that could get confused."

He continued to insist that he never told rapper Pusha T about Drake's secret child -- which Pusha T exposed in his Drake diss track "Story of Adidon" -- and continued to slam Drake for mentioning Kardashian's younger sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, in a song with Future. West says he told Drake not to mention Kylie in particular because of their close relationship with Kylie's boyfriend, Travis Scott.

"Don't speak on nobody from my family, nothing that could be even mentioned with my wife, period," he says. "We don't have to talk again. I'm not giving no energy to that."

Lastly, West called out model Tyson Beckford, after Kardashian snapped back at Beckford in July after he called her body "not real."

"She is not real, doctor f**ked up on her right hip," Beckford commented on a picture of Kardashian on social media, adding a green vomiting emoji.

Kardashian later responded to Beckford and implied he was gay, writing, "Sis we all know why you don't care for it," while adding tea, frog and painting nails emojis.

On Thursday, West addressed Beckford, and asked him as well as Cannon and Drake to speak with him personally so they could "come to a resolution."

"As far as Tyson Beckford go, don't speak on my wife, bro," West says. "Like, none of y'all speak on my wife, period. What are you talking about? I'm married, we're in love, we're a family. Y'all be promoting all that negativity, y'all think that s**t is cool for social media. It don't sit well with my soul, it don't sit right with my spirit, and as men, all three of y'all speak to me."

"Nick Cannon, Drake, Tyson Beckford, all that wasn't sitting right with me," he concluded.

Of course, West himself has mentioned his famous sister-in-laws in his music. His song "XTCY" had fans talking last month thanks to the lyric that he would "smash" his wife's four sisters, which aside from Kendall and Kylie, include Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian.

