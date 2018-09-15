Like father, like son.

There's no denying that Kanye West loves his little mini-me, Saint. On Saturday, the 41-year-old "No Church in the Wild" rapper -- who made his return to Instagram four days ago -- shared an adorable screenshot of himself FaceTiming his 2-year-old son.

In the captionless Instagram pic, little Saint is lying down and smiling wide at his famous father, who shares the same exact smile as his boy. The adorable snap didn't go unnoticed by Kanye's wife, Kim Kardashian, who left a sweet comment. "My babies," the mother of three wrote alongside a pink heart emoji.

A couple days before, Kanye shared a cute video of his 5-year-old daughter, North, singing Drake's "In My Feelings." In the clip, an enthusiastic Nori, wearing a yellow dress and red lip gloss, belts, "Kiki, do you love me?"

Kanye -- who also shares 8-month old daughter Chicago with Kim -- posed with North and Saint for Harper's Bazaar's September issue. In the sweet cover released last month, the rapper holds Saint in his arms, while North is sitting on his shoulders.

See the adorable photo shoot in the video below.

