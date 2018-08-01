Kanye West, Mariah Carey and Christina Aguilera Pose With Their Kids For 'Harper's Bazaar' -- See the Pics!

Harper's Bazaar is celebrating the musical icons the world adores most with a photo series of who the singers adore most in the world -- their children.

For Harper's Bazaar's September issue, the publication turns to music's biggest names for a heartwarming series of snapshots -- including Kanye West, Mariah Carey, Christina Aguilera, and others -- for creative director Carine Roitfeld's "Icons: The First Families Of Music" special.

In West's black-and-white family portrait, the 41-year-old rapper poses with his and wife Kim Kardashian West's 5-year-old daughter, North, climbing on his shoulders as he cradles his 2-year-old son, Saint, in his arms.

Mario Sorrenti/Harper's Bazaar

A beaming Carey stands beside her 7-year-old twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe, in a colorful snapshot alongside the family's pet puppy.

“Family is the most important thing to me," Carey, 48, tells the publication. "My children have provided me with such joy as they’ve developed their own unique personalities. Moroccan has a knack for technology, and Monroe is really musical. They’re each other’s best friends, and I love watching them grow up.”

Mario Sorrenti/Harper's Bazaar

Aguilera also sits for the shoot alongside her precocious 10-year-old son, Max, and her 3-year-old daughter, Summer Rain. The "Fall in Line" singer stays stoic for the photo, while her adorable kids smile brightly in her embrace.

The 37-year-old singer also opened up in the issue about her role as a mother, sharing, "I love being mama bear and providing support, strength, and a safe haven to my babies and loved ones, knowing that, above all else, it’s the most important job I have.”

Mario Sorrenti/Harper's Bazaar

Lionel Richie and daughter Nicole Richie, Billie Idol and daughter Bonnie Blue Broad, and Steven Tyler and daughter Liv Tyler are among the other superstar families that pose for the series, while Bruce Springsteen and daughter Jessica Springsteen cover the issue.

Mario Sorrenti/Harper's Bazaar

Harper’s Bazaar editors from around the world will come together on Sept. 7, to celebrate the fifth annual ICONS event at the Plaza Hotel in New York City. The Harper's Bazaar September Icons issue hits newsstands on Aug. 21.

