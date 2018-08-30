Kanye West has a great sense of humor.

Just days after the "Can't Tell Me Nothing" rapper explained why his sandals at 2 Chainz's wedding weren't too small for him, West took to Twitter to hilariously clap back at haters in the most epic way.

On Friday, West posted a photo of his feet in gigantic grey Yeezy slides, captioning the tweet, "Are the slides big enough 😂🔥🔥🔥🔥." In a second tweet, the 41-year-old Chicago native shared a full-length mirror selfie in which he's wearing beige pants, a white t-shirt with a camel-colored zip-up jacket and the giant Yeezy footwear. The post was accompanied by four flame emojis.

are the slides big enough 😂🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/3sVRpSzHyj — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) August 30, 2018

West's response comes after he and Kim Kardashian attended 2 Chainz's wedding on Aug. 18, and fans noticed that the heel of his feet were slipping off the back of his shoes. On Tuesday, the father of three posted two images on Twitter explaining why his sandals were the way they were.

"The Japanese way," he wrote.

The Japanese way pic.twitter.com/n1TUsVOJkA — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) August 28, 2018

Yet with his latest post, it just goes to show that West isn't above poking fun at himself and having some fun.

