Kim Kardashian Addresses Possible Reality Show With Kanye West

Kanye West sightings on Keeping Up With the Kardashians are few and far between -- but is it because he's meant to take center stage?



Kim Kardashian West opened up about whether she and her husband would do a spinoff reality series together in a recent interview with E! News, and she didn't say it would never happen. It just doesn't seem likely.

"I don't know. I don't know if that's something he would do," she said. "But, you know, I was in Miami recently, and it did make me really miss Kourtney and Kim Take Miami. So I don't know, that would be really fun to revisit that."

Kim and Kourtney Take Miami aired in 2009, after Khloe Kardashian tied the knot with Lamar Odom. Khloe and Lamar went on to have their own E! reality series called -- you guessed it -- Khloe & Lamar, which aired for two seasons in 2011 and 2012 before they split. Rob Kardashian also had his own spinoff with Blac Chyna, titled Rob & Chyna, but that only ran for one season in 2016, before they also broke up.

Meanwhile, a source told ET that Kim and Kanye have other things on their mind right now, like possibly expanding their family. The couple has three kids -- 5-year-old North, 2-year-old Saint and 7-month-old Chicago, and according to ET's source, they would be "ecstatic" to become parents of four.

"Kim and Kanye have always wanted a big family," the source said, adding that Kanye would "have as many [kids] as possible" and "Kim loved growing up with a lot of siblings and wants the same for her children."

"Kim and Kanye had a positive surrogacy experience with Chicago and have talked about that as the plan for the next child," the source shared. "If that unfortunately doesn't pan out, the couple has talked about possibly going through the adoption process. Kim and Kanye know that whatever is meant to be, will be."

