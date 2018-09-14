Northie, do you love Drake?

Kanye West is enjoying a recent return to Instagram, and on Thursday, he posted a video of his 5-year-old daughter, North, belting out the lyrics to Drake's hit summer song, "In My Feelings."

In the clip, an enthusiastic Nori is rocking a neon yellow dress and even some lipstick while crooning, “Kiki, do you love me?”

The oldest of Kanye and Kim Kardashian West's kids seemingly improvises the rest of the lyrics.

The clip is significant for two reasons. Earlier this month, fans were speculating that the "Kiki" Drake is referencing in his song is Kanye’s wife and North’s mother. After all, one of Kim's nicknames is Kiki.

When Nick Cannon brought up the rumors that Kim and Drake hooked up in the past on a recent radio show, the mother of three responded, commenting on Instagram: “Never happened. End of story."

Kanye could also be attempting, yet again, to squash his beef with the 31-year-old rapper. Earlier this month, he took to Twitter to post a series of apologies after the two had a public falling out.

“Sending good energy and love to Drake and family and crew,” he wrote at the time. “I haven’t seen the show in person but the images look incredible online.”

The 41-year-old rapper went on to explain what he felt led to the feud and promised to attend one of Drake’s concerts in the next week.

