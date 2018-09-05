Kanye West Apologizes to Drake on Twitter Amid Rap Feud

Kanye West appears to be trying to make amends with Drake after months of back-and-forth feuding.

Early Wednesday morning, West took to Twitter to post a lengthy apology and explanation behind what led to the rappers' beef.

"Sending good energy and love to Drake and family and crew,” he captioned a screenshot of Drake’s stage. "I haven’t seen the show in person but the images look incredible online. I understand where the confusion started.”

The 41-year-old rapper went on to directly apologize for “stepping on your release date in the first place.” West surprised fans when he released Ye on June 1, while Drake dropped his album, Scorpion, a few weeks later on June 29.

West said that when he announced release dates for the many albums he was producing at the time, “I was a bit ramped up doing 25 tweets a day, TMZ happened shortly after."

During his appearance on TMZ Live in May, the rapper caused controversy when he claimed slavery was a "choice." He has since apologized for those comments.

Sending good energy and love to Drake and family and crew💜💜💜



I haven’t seen the show in person but the images look incredible online



I understand where the confusion started pic.twitter.com/oxSEEbNB1g — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) September 5, 2018

Let me start by apologizing for stepping on your release date in the first place … We were building a bond and working on music together including squashing the issues with Cudi at our office. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) September 5, 2018

When I put the dates up I was a bit ramped up doing 25 tweets a day TMZ happened shortly after … I have to hop on the plane now… will type more when I land — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) September 5, 2018

plane taxiing for take off... because we spoke about doing Lift Yourself together I should have given you the opportunity for us to do this together before I released it — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) September 5, 2018

West goes on to tweet that during this time, he and Drake were “building as friends and brothers." That was until the release of Pusha T's album, Daytona, on May 25, which West produced. The album included two diss tracks, “Infrared” and “The Story of Adidon," aimed at Drake, one of which alleged that the 31-year-old rapper had a secret son. While some fans thought it was West that disclosed this information to Pusha, the father of three insisted that he did not.

“I should have spoken to Pusha about the Quentin Miller bar. There should have been more songs with my involvement that had any negative energy towards you," his Twitter apology continued. "I never listened to either diss track that followed but I did hear quotes from both songs after they were released. ...I did not have any conversations about your child with Pusha."

West further noted, "I don’t play with the idea of people’s children after I spoke to Wiz a few years earlier. I understand Pusha’s issues as a man if someone mentions your fiance, men go mask off. I’ve done the same myself at times. I love you and I love Pusha and we all have an admiration for each other’s craft.”

since we were building as friends and brothers I should have spoken to Pusha about the Quentin Miller bar. There should have been no songs with my involvement that had any negative energy towards you — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) September 5, 2018

I never listened to either diss track that followed but I did hear quotes from both songs after they were released — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) September 5, 2018

I did not have any conversations about your child with Pusha. I don’t play with the idea of people’s children after I spoke to Wiz a few years earlier. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) September 5, 2018

I understand Pusha’s issues as a man if someone mentions your fiancé men go mask off. I’ve done the same myself at times. I love you and I love Pusha and we all have an admiration for each other’s craft. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) September 5, 2018

West ended his lengthy apology by promising to see one of Drake’s concerts. "This is all Jedi level. I will be coming to your show within the next seven days to give love and be inspired by the art you have created,” he vowed.

This is all Jedi level. I will be coming to your show within the next seven days to give love and be inspired by the art you have created. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) September 5, 2018

West's apology came not long after a snippet of French Montana's new song, “No Stylist,” was released, which features Drake, and a possible diss.

In the song, which has not been released yet, Drake raps, “I told her don’t wear no 350s ‘round me.” This is the name of West's sneaker line.

The apology and the alleged diss lyric both occurred after a fan theory alleged that the Kiki in Drake's song, "In My Feelings," might be West's wife, Kim Kardashian West. Kim later denied to ever having a romantic relationship with the rapper.

Last week, Drake also seemed to react to West's interview on the 107.5 WGCI Morning Show, where he said he felt Drake was “insensitive” to continue their feud while West was having a difficult time.

“We understand that he got upset about ['The Story of Adidon']," he shared. I" feel that it was insensitive for him to, in any way, stress me out in any way after TMZ, while I’m in Wyoming healing, pulling the pieces together, working on my music."

West claimed the two feuded over a beat, which resulted in Drake sending him purple demon emojis. Drake seemingly responded to the interview by posting a photo of himself and captioning it with a purple demon emoji.

Back in June, Drake’s producer, J. Prince, also said he told the rapper not to release a second diss track in response to “The Story of Adidon” because it would have “ended” West’s career.

“And definitely would’ve hurt families, and we’re not in it for that,” J.Prince said on Sway in the Morning. “That’s not Drake’s character to tear a man down to that extent.”

Here's more on this rap feud:

RELATED CONTENT:

Childish Gambino Takes Shots At Kanye West, Travis Scott and Nicki Minaj in New Music Video

Drake Subtly Shades Kanye West After Rapper Calls Him 'Insensitive'

Kanye West Fights Back Tears While Apologizing for Slavery Comments

Related Gallery