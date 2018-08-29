Kanye West has offered up an emotional apology for claiming that “slavery was a choice” earlier this year.

“I don’t know if I properly apologized for how the slavery comment made people feel,” he stated, clearly uncomfortable, during the "Lift Yourself" rapper's visit to 107.5 WGCI Chicago on Wednesday. “I’m sorry for the one-two effect of the MAGA hat into the slave comment, and I’m sorry for people that felt let down by that moment. And I appreciate you giving me the opportunity to talk to you about the way I was thinking and what I was going through.”

He also addressed mental illness and his own bipolar diagnosis in light of his behavior in recent months.

“The thing about being called crazy, the biggest stigma that has to be broken is that you instantly get written off,” he said. “But you might be the only one who knows what they’re talking about. Also, what I wanna say to everyone listening right now—I have never really approached or addressed the slavery comment fully. And it’s not something for me to overly intellectualize. This is something about the fact that it hurt people’s feelings and the way that I presented that piece of information. I could present in a way, more calm way, but I was ramped up. And I apologize. That happens sometimes when people are—I’m not blaming mental health, but I’m explaining mental health.”

Later, however, the 41-year-old rapper did break down in tears when discussing a falling out he’s had with clothing designer Don C, claiming that “the downfall of Kanye West” was caused by losing that friendship.

On May 1, West appeared on TMZ Live, where he stated, "When you hear about slavery for 400 years ... For 400 years? That sounds like a choice… You were there for 400 years and it's all of y'all. It's like we're mentally imprisoned."

