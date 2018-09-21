Millie Bobby Brown Defends Her Friendship With Drake

Millie Bobby Brown is standing up for her friendship with Drake.

The Stranger Things star took to her Instagram Story on Thursday after some social media users criticized her bond with the 31-year-old rapper.

“Why you gotta make a lovely friendship ur headline? U guys are weird…for real,” Brown wrote. “I’m lucky to have people in the business extend their time to help me further my career and offer their wisdom and guidance. I’m very blessed to have amazing people in my life.”

The 14-year-old actress continued, “U don’t get to choose that for me. It’s nice to have people understand what I do. Now get back to talking about real problems in this world other than my friendships… jeez.”

Brown recognized that not everyone was against her friendship with Drake, opting to send a message to her fans next.

“To all the supporters: I love you guys,” she wrote. “Thank you for supporting me. Many thanks to u guys. Sending my love to wherever you are in the world.”

Brown and Drake met in Australia when the "God's Plan" rapper, a fan of Stranger Things, invited her to his concert.

"He was such a fan boy and I was such a fan girl! Honestly, we text all the time now,” Brown told Win July. “He helps me with everything, just like life lessons. He's amazing. He's a great human being and we went to dinner afterwards and we had dinner the next day and we met in Sydney."

She even celebrated a happy health update -- following splitting her knee cap in June -- by dancing to Drake's "In My Feelings."

Drake isn't the only hip-hop artist that excites Brown! Back in April at the Time 100 Gala, Brown gushed to ET's Nischelle Turner about Cardi B. "She is my all time favorite!" she said the "I Like It" rapper. "I just want to hear her make a sound. I would love that! I would be so happy."

