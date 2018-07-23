Millie Bobby Brown Graces Cover of 'W' Magazine, Reveals She Talks to Drake All the Time

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown is simply stunning on the cover of W magazine's annual TV issue.

The 14-year-old actress looks gorgeous with a retro beehive hairdo and cat-eye flick in designer duds including Prada, Gucci, Miu Miu and Calvin Klein for the portfolio, photographed by Alasdair McLellan.

Brown catapulted into stardom in 2016 as the bald, telekinetic Eleven in the Netflix sci-fi hit show. Since then, the British brunette has been nominated for an Emmy and a SAG Award and has become an official fashion darling as the face of brands like Calvin Klein and Moncler.

Alasdair McLellan/W Magazine

In the cover story, the young star recounts when she first fell in love with acting at age eight and her launch into Hollywood by way of Stranger Things.

"I didn’t know anything about it,” she tells W. “Every part of the show was top secret. I Skyped with the directors [brothers Matt and Ross Duffer], and we spoke about ’80s movies—E.T., Stand by Me, and Poltergeist. I flew to L.A. for a screen test, and the next day I got the job! I was 11. We did the show, and I went back home to England. I thought, Okay, it’s a little show. What’s next? And then we came to America for the premiere. Three days later, my whole life changed. People went crazy! My followers went up to 1 million in one day. Magazines wanted me. One of my goals was to be on the cover of W, and you see? Dreams do come true.”

The actress also gushed about her latest girl crush.

"Paris Jackson. She’s got great style. She’s like a sister to me. And she plays the piano!"

As for that viral pic of her and Drake together?

Hawkins Very Own A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Nov 11, 2017 at 12:10am PST

In the Screen Test interview with Lynn Hirschberg, Brown explains they met in Australia when the rapper invited her to his show.

"He was such a fan boy and I was such a fan girl! Honestly, we text all the time now. He helps me with everything, just like life lessons. He's amazing. He's a great human being and we went to dinner afterwards and we had dinner the next day and we met in Sydney."

Black Panther actress Letitia Wright also graces the cover of the TV issue, which features a slew of stars including Rachel Brosnahan, Claire Danes, Dakota Fanning, Katherine Langford and Aubrey Plaza.

Alasdair McLellan/W Magazine

See Brown's fashion-forward pics ahead and peek the rest of the shoot and interview here.

Watch her obsess over Cardi B in an exclusive interview with ET.

RELATED CONTENT:

Millie Bobby Brown Dances to Drake After Her Happy Health Update

Ariel Winter, Millie Bobby Brown and More Stars Who Left Social Media After Bullying

Millie Bobby Brown Claps Back at Haters at MTV Movie & TV Awards After Deleting Twitter Account