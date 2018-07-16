Paris Jackson Addresses Her Sexuality Head-On, Says She 'Came Out at 14'

Paris Jackson is opening up like never before about her sexuality.

During an Instagram Q & A on Saturday, the 20-year-old daughter of the late Michael Jackson confirmed that she identifies as bisexual, writing: "That’s what you guys call it so I guess -- but who needs labels."

When news of her answer started making the rounds, Paris took to Twitter to express her displeasure, noting that she's always been open about her sexuality.

"EVERYONE HAS KNOWN FOR YEARS I CAME OUT WHEN I WAS 14, WTF," she wrote alongside a retweeted article about the apparent revelation.

EVERYONE HAS KNOWN FOR YEARS I CAME OUT WHEN I WAS 14 WTF https://t.co/YSkD0iwHmj — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) July 16, 2018

"Like, how many pictures are there with me kissing females??????" Paris lamented in another tweet. "Jesus, I can count pics of at least four different girls that were leaked in the past six years. WHY IS THIS A THING?"

like how many pictures are there with me kissing females?????? jesus i can count pics of at least 4 different girls that were leaked in the past 6 years. WHY IS THIS A THING — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) July 16, 2018

In another message, Paris continued to wonder why her sexuality was news worthy.

"How many times have I publicly referred to the community as 'my fellow LGBTQ+'? Like, even on stage," she wrote. "I’ve been apart of the community for years. I even mentioned having crushes on girls when I was eight in a magazine before. I’ve been caught kissing girls in public. This is not news…"

how many times have i publicly referred to the community as “my fellow LGBTQ+”? like even on stage. i’ve been apart of the community for years. i even mentioned having crushes on girls when i was 8 in a magazine before. i’ve been caught kissing girls in public. this is not news… https://t.co/u9TLxE2c2x — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) July 16, 2018

Paris went on to retweet a fan who brought up a memory of her dad. "Remember when your father joked with you, saying, 'Oh, you have a girlfriend!' You were raised with an open mind and that's the best thing in the world, I love you so much," read the message.

remember when your father joked with you saying "oh, you have a girlfriend!", you were raised with an open mind and that's the best thing in the world, I love you so much — Sebastián Martínez 🌙 (@SebasMjj) July 16, 2018

The candor didn't stop there! Paris also shared her thoughts on staying friends with an ex after a break up.

"If you have a relationship with someone for over six months, besides the intimacy, you guys were probably best friends for six months," she wrote in response to an article that said staying friends with an ex may make you "a psychopath."

"Why throw away a best friendship that lasted that long just because the intimacy doesn’t work anymore?" she continued. "Science is stupid."

if you have a relationship with someone for over 6 months, besides the intimacy, you guys were probably best friends for 6 months. why throw away a best friendship that lasted that long just because the intimacy doesn’t work anymore? science is stupid. https://t.co/sYPpaC4rvL — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) July 16, 2018

As Paris noted in her recent tweets, she's been spotted kissing several women. Back in March, she was seen packing on the PDA with model Cara Delevingne in West Hollywood during an apparent date night. The pair haven't been shy about their affection for each other, often posting pics on social media with one another.

Here's more with the King of Pop's only daughter:

