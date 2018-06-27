Paris Jackson Says Goodbye to Grandfather Joe: 'I’ll See You in My Dreams'

Paris Jackson is mourning the death of her grandpa, Joe Jackson.

The 20-year-old model and actress took to Instagram on Wednesday, hours after the 89-year-old Jackson Family patriarch died, to pay tribute to the music star and share her appreciation for getting to be by his side as they spent his final hours together.

"Spending those last few moments with you were everything," Paris wrote, alongside a photo of her hand holding her grandfathers in his hospital bed. "Being able to tell you everything I needed to tell you before saying goodbye was such a blessing."

Paris, who is the daughter of pop icon Michael Jackson, expressed how "proud" everyone in Joe's family is to "have your strength and share the dynasty you spent your life creating."

She also reflected on Joe's legacy, writing, "You are the first true Jackson. the legend that started it all. none of us would be anywhere near where we’re at if it weren’t for you."

"You are the strongest man i know. your life’s work will go down in history, as will you, to be known as one of the greatest patriarchs to ever live," She continued. "I will cherish every moment with you til the day i die, especially our last moments."

She went on to say that her "heart is full" knowing that she was able to be with him and talk with him until the end.



The mourning granddaughter also said that she made Joe promise that he'd "come visit" her from the afterlife, and recalled how she promised to "keep telling your story, over and over. to never be forgotten."

"My great grandchildren will know who joseph jackson is," Paris vowed. "I love you grandpa. so so so much that words can’t describe. i have immense gratitude for you, and always will. we all feel that way. thank you for everything."

"Rest in peace and transition," Paris concluded. "I’ll see you in my dreams very, very soon."

The Jackson Family patriarch died on Wednesday following a battle with terminal cancer. He had been in a Las Vegas hospital since last week, when his health took a turn for the worse.

Many in Joe's family have shared their respects and memories in the wake of his death, including grandson Prince Jackson, who paid tribute with a heartfelt message on Instagram.

"This man is and always will be an example of sheer willpower and dedication. He didn’t choose the path that was the easiest but he choose the path that was best for his family," Prince, 21, captioned a photo of himself and his grandpa.

Check out the video below for a look at some of the Jackson's family's touching memorials to the late music manager.

