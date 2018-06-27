How the Jackson Family Is Coping After Death of Patriarch Joe (Exclusive)

The Jackson family is doing their best to cope with the death of their patriarch, Joe Jackson.

Joe, 89, died on Wednesday after a battle with terminal cancer, a week after ET confirmed his health had taken a turn for the worse and his family was gathering to say their goodbyes.

A source tells ET that following Joe's death, there is some "family strife," but the family issues "aren't any different than any other family." "What matters at the end of the day is to remember what Joe did for the family," the source says.

According to the source, Joe's kids, including Janet Jackson -- who gave him a sweet shout-out as she was honored at the 2018 Radio Disney Music Awards last week -- spent time with him before his death. "Everyone is coping, but it's rough," the source says.

The Jackson family has taken to social media to mourn Joe's death. In a touching Instagram tribute, his grandson, and Michael Jackson's son, Prince Jackson, thanked Joe for teaching him to "take pride in the Jackson name."

"This man is and always will be an example of sheer willpower and dedication," Prince wrote.

"He didn’t choose the path that was the easiest but he chose the path that was best for his family. You taught me to take pride in the Jackson name and what it really means, you taught me dedication in the face of adversity and most of all you showed me strength and fearlessness. There is and never will be someone like you. Fly free and until we meet again The Hawk," he concluded.

Joe's daughter, LaToya Jackson, meanwhile, took to Twitter to honor her father.

"I will always love you! You gave us strength, you made us one of the most famous families in the world," she said. "I am extremely appreciative of that, I will never forget our moments together and how you told me how much you cared. #RIP Joe Jackson."

"You did the unthinkable. Some people will never understand the commitment & love it takes to do what you did. And as your grandson I am forever grateful for the strength I have from you. I’ll always remember what I’ve learned from you. I’ll always cherish you," Tito Jackson's son, TJ, wrote.

See more on Joe's death in the video below.

