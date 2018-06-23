Janet Jackson Thanks 'Incredible Father' Joe Jackson Amid His Terminal Cancer Diagnosis

Janet Jackson attributes her hard work and dedication to her family and "incredible father."

The 52-year-old "All For You" singer was honored with the Impact Award during the 2018 Radio Disney Music Awards held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, on Friday.

Upon taking the stage, Janet thanked her fans for the award, but also noted that her mother, Katherine Jackson, father, Joe Jackson, who was recently hospitalized with terminal cancer, and siblings -- including Michael Jackson -- have made her who she is today.

“It’s beautiful, it’s humbling to be recognized as someone who's had a positive impact, but if I have been fortunate enough to impact others it's only because I, myself, have been greatly impacted by positive people in my life,” Janet, dressed in a plaid Versace ensemble with thigh-high black Louboutin boots, began. “My mother nourished me with the most extravagant love imaginable, my father, my incredible father, drove me to be the best I can."

“My siblings set an incredibly high standard, a high bar for artistic excellence…Every day I am impacted by young people such as you who are demanding social change," she added. "Sometimes, having an impact can be a simple act, a smile, a handshake, or a hug...This means so much to me coming from all of you."

On Friday, a Jackson family source told ET that Joe is in a Las Vegas hospital with terminal cancer. According to the source, the 89-year-old Jackson patriarch has been battling the illness for a while now and doctors recently told members of the family that he has limited time to live because the cancer cannot be treated.

This isn't the first hospitalization the Jackson family patriarch. Nearly three years ago, the father of suffered a stroke on his 87th birthday.

Earlier this year, Janet was also honored with the ICON Award at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards. Watch the video below to hear her acceptance speech and see her amazing performance.

