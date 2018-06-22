Joe Jackson Hospitalized With Terminal Cancer

Joe Jackson is back in the hospital.

A Jackson family source tells ET that the 89-year-old is in a Las Vegas hospital with terminal cancer. According to the source, Jackson has been battling the illness for a while now and doctors recently told members of the family that he has limited time to live because the cancer cannot be treated.

This isn't the first hospitalization the Jackson family patriarch. Nearly three years ago, the father of 11 — including Michael and Janet Jackson — suffered a stroke on his 87th birthday.

"To my family, friends, acquaintances and fans all over the world. I want to thank you all for your prayers, unwavering support and kind well wishes during these trying times," he wrote on his website at the time. "Through God's intervention the wonderful Doctors, Nurses and caretakers at the Albert Einstein Sao Paulo hospital have taken great care of me. God willing, I should be able to make a quick recovery and travel back home soon. Thank you all once again for your prayers and support."

Last year, Jackson shot down rumors of his death after being admitted to a Los Angeles hospital due to a high fever that occurred during a routine checkup.

"The rumors of my death have been greatly exaggerated," the note, titled "I Am 100% Alive," read. "Please ignore all the stupid false rumors from people who seem to find humor in such topics."

At the time, his son, Jermaine Jackson, told TMZ, "All vital signs are great. He's just tired. He's 87. We're just tryin' to hold onto him as long as we can."

