The Jackson Family Tree, From Joe to Janet and More

Following Joe Jackson's death at 89 years old, ET is taking a look at the many heirs in his family tree.

The legendary talent manager was the patriarch to one of the most famous families in the world and fathered 10 children with wife Katherine. Sadly, only nine of their kids survived until adulthood. Brandon, Marlon Jackson's twin brother, died shortly after birth.

Tragedy struck the Jackson family again in 2009, when Michael Jackson died from acute propofol intoxication, but the remaining members of the Jackson family continue to carry the legacy that Joe began in the 1960s.

Here's a brief look at the family members Joe is survived by.

1. Katherine Jackson

Katherine, 88, is Joe's wife of 68 years. The couple had 10 children together, but only nine survived until adulthood. Brandon, Marlon's twin brother, died shortly after birth.

Katherine filed for divorce from Joe in the '70s in response to his alleged affairs, which she detailed in her 1990 autobiography, My Family, but was persuaded not to go through with it by elders at her Jehovah's Witnesses Kingdom Hall. The two are separated but still officially married.

She is the official guardian of Michael Jackson's three kids.

2. Rebbie Jackson

Rebbie (real name Maureen Reillette) is Joe's first-born child. The 68-year-old singer released her debut album, Centipede, in 1984 with songs written by Prince and her brother Michael. She went on to release three more albums through 1998.

In 1968, when she was 18, Rebbie married her childhood love, Nathaniel Brown. Joe opposed the marriage and refused to walk her down the aisle.

Rebbie has three children: Stacee (born May 5, 1971) Yashi (born October 5, 1977), and Austin (born November 22, 1985) and one grandchild, London Blue Salas (born July 25, 2005), through Stacee.

3. Jackie Jackson

Jackie (real name Sigmund Esco) is Joe's eldest son. The singer and former baseball player, 67, was part of the Jackson Brothers singing group (with Tito and Jermaine) before the Jackson 5.

He was also a skilled baseball player and was drafted by the Chicago White Sox in 1970. In his illustrious music career he released two solo albums and also ran two record companies -- Jesco Records and Futurist Entertainment.

Margaret Maldonado wrote in her 1995 book, Jackson Family Values, that Jackie was injured in an automobile accident, a cause of his then-wife Enid Jackson running over Jackson with her car, after catching him with choreographer and then-Laker Girl Paula Abdul.

Jackie has four children: Sigmund "Siggy", Jr. (born June 29, 1977), Brandi (born February 6, 1982) and twins River and Jaylen (born December 30, 2014).

4. Tito Jackson

Tito (real name Toriano Adaryll) is the third child in the Jackson family.

The singer and guitarist was a member of the Jackson 5, but at 64, he is set to release his first solo album, Tito Time, this year. The album features the single, "Get It Baby," out now. He also appeared as a judge on the BBC celebrity singing competition, Just the Two of Us, in 2002.

Tito has three children: Toriano Adaryll "Taj" Jackson II (born August 4, 1973), Taryll Adren Jackson (born August 8, 1975), Tito Joe "TJ" Jackson (born July 16, 1978) and six grandchildren. Taj, Taryll and TJ went on to form the band 3T, which released their third studio album, Chapter III, in 2015.

5. Jermaine Jackson

The fourth Jackson child, 63, was the original lead singer of the Jackson Brothers group before brother Michael.

Jermaine eventually went on to release 13 albums on his own and earned a GRAMMY nomination in the category of Best Male R&B Vocal Performance for his 1980 album Let's Get Serious.

In 2007, Jermaine appeared on Celebrity Big Brother UK. He also did stints on the CMT reality show, Gone Country, as well as Celebrity Wife Swap. As an executive producer, he called the shots on the A&E television series, The Jacksons: A Family Dynasty. His memoir, You Are Not Alone: Michael Through a Brother's Eyes was released in 2011.

Jermaine has nine children: Jermajesty Jackson (born October 3, 2000), Jaafar Jackson (born July 25, 1996), Jaimy Jackson (born March 17, 1987), Donte Randall Jackson (born June 13, 1992), Jermaine Jackson, Jr. (born January 27, 1977), Jeremy Maldonado Jackson (born December 26, 1986), Autumn Jackson (born July 10, 1978), Dawn Jackson (born March 6, 1984) and Jourdynn Michael Jackson (born January 5, 1989).

6. La Toya Jackson

Joe's middle daughter, 62, starred in the CBS variety program, The Jacksons, along with her siblings in 1976-1977. She embarked on her solo career in 1980 with the release of her self-titled album and went on to release nine studio albums in total. Her last album, Stop in the Name of Love, was released in 1995.

More recently, La Toya appeared in Armed & Famous, which followed her basic training and service as a reserve police officer. The show aired in 2007, but had trouble competing in the same timeslot as American Idol. In 2009, she became the second Jackson to appear on Celebrity Big Brother UK after her brother Jermaine. In 2011, she took part in Celebrity Apprentice and in 2013, she starred in her own reality show, Life With La Toya, which aired on Oprah Winfrey's OWN.

As an author, La Toya has written two autobiographies: La Toya: Growing Up in the Jackson Family (1991) and Starting Over (2011).

7. Marlon Jackson

Marlon, 61, has been called "The Dancingest Jackson."

The singer released his first solo album, Baby Tonight, in 1987, but has since retired from music and works as a real estate agent.

Marlon has three children: Valencia Jackson (born December 18, 1976), Brittany Shauntee Jackson (born April 15, 1979) and Marlon Jr. (born 1985).

8. Randy Jackson

Randy (real name Steven Randall) was not an original member of the Jackson 5.

The singer and pianist, 56, formed his own band, Randy & the Gypsy, and released a self-titled album with the group in 1989 before breaking up. In 1998, Randy opened his own record label, Modern Records.

He has three children: Genevieve (born 1989), Stevanna (born June 17, 1990) and Steven Jr. (born 1991).

9. Janet Jackson

Janet, 52, has won five GRAMMY awards, including Best R&B Song in 1994 for "That's the Way Love Goes" and earned an Oscar nomination in 1994 for the original song, "Again," from the Poetic Justice soundtrack. She most recently starred in Tyler Perry's For Colored Girls in 2010.

On television, Janet played Penny on Good Times from 1977 to 1979 and Charlene DuPrey on Diff'rent Strokes from 1980 to 1984.

Janet recently divorced business magnate, Wissam Al Mana. Wissam marked her third marriage. She previously wed James DeBarge in 1984. After splitting from DeBarge in 1985, she was married to Rene Elizondo Jr. from 1991 to 2000.

Janet's first child, son Eissa, was born in January before her split with Al Mana.

10. Joh'Vonnie Jackson

Joe's youngest child, 43, was born during his alleged 25-year-long affair with Cheryl Terrell.

11. Michael Jackson's Children

Joe's grandchildren, Michael Joseph "Prince" Jackson, Jr., 21, Paris-Michael Katherine Jackson,20, and Prince Michael "Blanket" Jackson II, 16, appeared in the Lifetime docuseries, The Jacksons: Next Generation, which debuted last year. Prince worked with ET as a correspondent in 2013. He made his acting debut on the series finale of 90210 the same year. Paris made a guest appearance on the Oprah Winfrey series, Next Chapter, in 2012 to discuss her father's passing. Blanket has largely stayed out of the limelight, and reportedly attends a college preparatory school in Sherman Oaks, California.

