Paris Hilton Says to Expect ‘Some Surprises’ in Her Bridal Party – Will It Include Paris Jackson? (Exclusive)

Paris Hilton’s working hard to keep the details of her wedding day a secret, but that didn’t stop her from spilling some secrets about her big day.

The 37-year-old heiress and DJ spoke with ET's Katie Krause at the launch party for her Paris Hilton x boohoo line in Los Angeles on Wednesday, where she revealed that her younger sister, Nicky Hilton, told her to keep most of the details of her big day private.

“I have picked [a wedding dress], and my sister told me it’s important for it to be a surprise,” Paris said. “She’s like, ‘Don’t show anyone,’ but her, of course.”

Nicky, 34, will be her sister's maid of honor, just Paris was hers in 2015, when she married James Rothschild.

Reunited 👯‍♀️ A post shared by Nicky Rothschild (@nickyhilton) on Mar 17, 2018 at 1:54pm PDT

“It’s just obvious,” Paris said of picking Nicky. “She’s my best friend and she’s, like, my other half. I love her so much. So, of course, she’s going to be my maid of honor.”

Paris also gushed about her other “younger sister,” Paris Jackson, who attended the event to support her.

“That’s, like, my sister,” she said of her friend. “We’re the two Parises. I love her so much. I’m so proud of her. She’s really just killing it with her modeling career and everything she’s doing. And I just feel like I’m her big sister, and I’m so happy that she’s here tonight to celebrate my new boohoo line.”

Getty Images

As for whether Michael Jackson's 20-year-old daughter will be a bridesmaid, Paris teased, “We’ll see! You’ll see some surprises!”

But don’t expect any of Paris’ beloved dogs to make a cameo for the ceremony. “I’m going to have my niece in the wedding," she disclosed, adding, "But the dogs will not be at the wedding, but they’ll be in the dressing room with me getting ready.”

Noting that the big day will be “very soon,” Paris revealed how she’s staying in shape. “I’m very busy, so my life is a workout,” she said.

For more exclusive content from the Simple Life star, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Paris Hilton Praises 'Old Soul' Paris Jackson: 'She's Like a Sister' (Exclusive)

Paris Jackson Cleans Graffiti Off of Radio Host Michael Jackson's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Paris Jackson Reveals Why She Wasn't There for Janet Jackson’s Billboard Music Awards Performance

Related Gallery