Paris Jackson Cleans Graffiti Off of Radio Host Michael Jackson's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

By Rachel McRady‍
Paris Jackson
Paris Jackson is looking out for all those named Michael Jackson.

The 20-year-old actress-model shared photos of herself cleaning up Michael Jackson’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star on Wednesday -- but not the one fans may think. Paris was seen scrubbing the red graffiti off of 84-year-old British radio personality Michael Jackson's star, and not that of her father, whose star is located in front of the Chinese Grauman Theatre.

“Some people have no f**king respect,” she captioned the photos. “I understand that there is a difference between the radio emblem and the record, but a name is a name.”

As for her father, later this month marks the ninth anniversary of the King of Pop's death.

To mark the occasion in 2017, Paris paid tribute with a sweet altered image of Michael with her grown-up self. “My angel, my king, my universe,” she wrote at the time. “Eight years without you feels like a lifetime.”

In April, Paris’ aunt, La Toya Jackson, opened up to ET’s Lauren Zima about her niece, saying, “She’s become a remarkable woman. She’s done very, very well and I’m very proud of her, and very excited and very happy.”

