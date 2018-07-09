Millie Bobby Brown Dances to Drake After Her Happy Health Update

Millie Bobby Brown is back on her feet -- and dancing to Drake!

The Stranger Things star took to Instagram on Sunday to share the “happiest” health update after splitting her knee cap in June.

Looking super cute in a two-piece denim shorts and top outfit, the 14-year-old actress shared a giant grin for the camera while announcing she was almost healed.

“When your knee is nearly healed and you’re the happiest girl ☁️☁️,” she captioned the pic.

But if the gorgeous photo wasn’t enough to prove she’s on the mend, Brown took a break from filming the hit Netflix series in Atlanta, Georgia, and put her knee to the test with some Drake-inspired dance moves on Monday.

In a video posted on Instagram, she pulled her best moves to Drake’s “In My Feelings,” alongside Stranger Things director Shawn Levy, before bursting into giggles at the end of the clip.

Levy also shared the fun footage on his account.

#inmyfeelings @champagnepapi @slevydirect A post shared by MBB (@milliebobbybrown) on Jul 9, 2018 at 10:23am PDT

The actress is the latest in a string of stars including Kevin Hart, Odell Beckham Jr. and celebrity couple, Ciara and Russell Wilson, to take on the “In My Feelings” dance challenge ignited by comedian The Shiggy Show earlier this month.



Brown's co-stars recently filled in ET on the actress' "gnarly" knee injury.



See what they said, and more on Stranger Things, below.

RELATED CONTENT:

EXCLUSIVE: Millie Bobby Brown's 'Stranger Things' Co-Stars Dish On Her 'Gnarly' Kneecap Injury (Exclusive)

NEWS: 'Stranger Things' Star Millie Bobby Brown Hilariously Teases Her Co-Stars: The 'Honeymoon Stage' Is Over

NEWS: ‘Stranger Things’ Stars Offer to Attend Fan’s Themed Birthday Party After His Friends Don’t Show

Related Gallery