Drake will make you want to learn Spanish after listening to him sing on Bad Bunny's new single, "MIA." The single, which translates to "mine," dropped Thursday with a fierce music video.

The video was filmed in Miami and exudes Bad Bunny's signature style, a '90s old-school vibe coupled with an eclectic fashion style.

This is a dream collaboration for Bad Bunny, who told ET earlier this year that "being in the studio with [Drake] was an achievement in itself."

"[I can’t believe] that collaboration became a reality," he said.

The two were spotted together earlier this year, which set off an avalanche of rumors of whether or not the two powerhouses would collaborate on a song and if Drake would consider singing in Spanish.

"MIA" will be part of Bad Bunny's highly anticipated debut album, La Nueva Religion. No official album release date has been announced. Earlier this week, Bad Bunny announced he would be performing in San Juan, Puerto Rico, at the Coliseo Jose Miguel Agrelot in March. Tickets for the concert sold out within two hours.

On Tuesday, he made his debut at the AMAs performing his latest collaboration with Cadi B and J Balvin, "I Like It." See what Bad Bunny and J Balvin had to say about working with Cardi B in the video below.

