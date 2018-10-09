Latinx artists played a major role at the 2018 American Music Awards.

There was no shortage of memorable moments at Tuesday night's awards show in Los Angeles, especially from singers like Cardi B, Jennifer Lopez and Camila Cabello, to name a few. Latinx artists came out in full force to represent Latin music, as well as be a part of the annual ceremony, winning big and giving show-stopping performances.

Here are the Latinx stars who dominated the night.

The 25-year-old rapper was a big hit at the AMAs. From arriving to the red carpet in a regal Dolce & Gabbana floral-print gown and matching headpiece to cozying up to her husband, Offset, Cardi came ready to dominate.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The rapper won the first award of the night, Favorite Artist Rap/Hip-Hop, and took home Favorite Song Rap/Hip-Hop for "Bodak Yellow" and Favorite Song Soul/R&B for her song "Finesse (Remix)" with Bruno Mars.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

J Balvin and Bad Bunny

Midway through the show, Cardi B took the stage with J Balvin and Bad Bunny to perform their chart-topping single "I Like It." The trio definitely brought the flavor with their sizzling performance that had everyone on their feet. Cardi kicked off the number by lying atop a rotating circular stage in a patterned gown and knee-high boots. She was then joined onstage by J Balvin, as well as Bad Bunny, who came out in a grocery cart. The moment was seemingly a nod to Bad Bunny's past, as he used to work as a bagger at his local supermarket in Puerto Rico.

The rest of the performance was filled with plenty of fun moments, including Cardi riding a bicycle, high kickin', booty shakin' and even getting lifted into the air.

I GOT CHILLS WATCHING THIS.....

IT'S OFFICIAL LATINOS RULE THE MUSIC INDUSTRY!

SO PROUD OF MY PEOPLE, OUR CULTURE & PASSION.

IT WAS ABOUT TIME #AMAspic.twitter.com/2KyglCj06a — O S C A R🌋 (@HOSelegend) October 10, 2018

"This is our first time here, the fact that we're doing this song that we did in Spanish, it's everything," Balvin told ET during the red carpet. "We're basically doing a main crossover without singing in English. We're so grateful to Cardi B for the opportunity. Colombia and Puerto Rico."

It's undoubtedly a major moment for Latin music, and just like Bad Bunny says in the hit single, "This is the new religion, bang, it's Latino gang, gang."

John Shearer/Getty Images For dcp

The multitalented entertainer not only packed a punch in an electric pink Georges Chakra gown, she also took the stage to perform her new empowering single, "Limitless," written by Sia for her new movie Second Act.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images For dcp

"I feel so blessed to have Sia write this song for this movie," J.Lo told ET on the red carpet. "Everything that it's about. I'm excited [for people to] see the performance. It's, for me, the movie and this song is what the world needs right now. I'm just so proud that I get to do it. Super excited."

Lopez says the song is all about standing up for what you believe in. "It's kind of my message as well. That the only thing holding you back is you. You can do anything you want. You are limitless. All we have to do is scream, let our voices out, stand up for what we believe in. It's so timely right now."

Kevin Winter/Getty Images For dcp

The 21-year-old Cuban-Mexican singer led the night with four wins, taking home her first AMA Award for Best Pop/Rock Song for her hit "Havana." Cabello also won Best New Artist, Favorite Music Video and Collaboration of the Year.

"I just want to thank all my fans, really, for believing in me," she expressed. "I love you guys. I just want to make you guys proud…My dad, who's my date tonight."

I'm into this song and this artist. 💗 @Camila_Cabello accepts the #AMAs for Favorite Song - Pop/Rock! pic.twitter.com/RsMCbKuVq5 — American Music Awards (@AMAs) October 10, 2018

She then wowed in a black-and-pink ball gown to give an emotional performance of "Consequences."

Kevin Winter/Getty Images For dcp

The 41-year-old reggaetonero was not present, but took home the Favorite Latin Artist award, beating out J Balvin and Ozuna. Yankee has previously won two AMAs: Collaboration of the Year and Favorite Pop/Rock Song for "Despacito" with Luis Fonsi and Justin Bieber.

Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Spotify

The 22-year-old Cuban singer, while not nominated or performing, attended the awards ceremony to support her beau Ty Dolla Sign, who took that stage that night. Jauregui was a vision in a black-and-purple ball strapless ball gown by Pamella Roland.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The singer also took time to promote her new projects. "I've been exploring and letting it be as organic as possible," the former Fifth Harmony singer told ET on the red carpet about her new music. "I've been writing a lot and exploring myself. With each song it kinda has a new life."

Selena Gomez and Ozuna

And lastly, while not in attendance, the singer and Puerto Rican trap artist, along with Cardi B and DJ Snake, released the sizzling music video for "Taki Taki" during the AMAs telecast. The smash single features the leading ladies bringing the heat in an array of colorful and sexy ensembles.

RELATED CONTENT:

Cardi B & Selena Gomez Ooze Sex Appeal in 'Taki Taki' Music Video With DJ Snake & Ozuna

Jennifer Lopez Dishes on Her Sexy Hot Pink Look & Powerful 2018 AMAs Performance (Exclusive)

Cardi B Rocks AMAs in First Awards Show Performance Since Welcoming Baby Kulture

Related Gallery