Cardi B, Selena Gomez, DJ Snake and Ozuna just took things to the next level!

Less than two weeks after dropping the hip-shaking tune "Taki Taki," the artists released the sizzling music video -- directed by Colin Tilley -- for their latest collaboration during Tuesday's 2018 American Music Awards telecast.

Visually enticing, both Gomez and Cardi ooze sex appeal in coordinating red ensembles. Cardi is a total vixen in a bustier, high-waisted bootie shorts and a long, draping lace overcoat. She also rocks a sexy black lace lingerie look. Gomez is equally saucy in a bright cherry long sleeve top and silk pants, matching red lips and tousled curly hair. In another scene, she's also sporting a lime green holographic crop top with matching pants.

The artists had previously teased their collaboration back in August, sharing snippets from the making of their music video.

"Taki Taki" has been a major hit since its release. The single debuted at No. 1 on the Hot Latin Songs Billboard chart, and will no doubt continue to dominate as the weeks go by.

Meanwhile, the 2018 AMAs is a big night for Cardi, who is nominated in eight categories. Keep up with ET's coverage here.

