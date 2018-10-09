2018 American Music Awards: The Complete Winners List

And the winners are...

The 2018 American Music Awards kicked off at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on Tuesday, and some of music's biggest stars were out for the glitzy event, including Taylor Swift, Shawn Mendes, Dua Lipa and more.

Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross, returned for her second stint hosting the annual awards ceremony, which moved to an October weekday after having taken place on a Sunday in November in the past.

The ceremony kicked off at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

Find out who will be taking home awards below and check back here to see all the winners as they are announced.

Favorite Female Artist Pop/Rock:

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Taylor Swift

Favorite Male Artist Pop/Rock:

Drake

Post Malone **WINNER**

Ed Sheeran



Favorite Duo/Group Pop/Rock:

Imagine Dragons

Maroon 5

Migos



Favorite Song Pop/Rock:

Camila Cabello, “Havana”

Drake, “God’s Plan”

Ed Sheeran, “Perfect”



Favorite Album Pop/Rock:

Drake, Scorpion

Ed Sheeran, ÷ (Divide)

Taylor Swift, reputation



Favorite Female Artist Country:

Kelsea Ballerini

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood



Favorite Male Artist Country:

Kane Brown

Luke Bryan

Thomas Rhett



Favorite Duo/Group Country:

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Lanco



Favorite Song Country:

Kane Brown, “Heaven”

Dan + Shay, “Tequila”

Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line, “Meant to Be”



Favorite Album Country:

Kane Brown, Kane Brown

Luke Combs, This One’s for You

Thomas Rhett, Life Changes



Favorite Artist Rap/Hip-Hop:

Cardi B **WINNER**

Drake

Post Malone



Favorite Male Artist Soul/R&B:

Khalid **WINNER**

Bruno Mars

The Weeknd



Favorite Album Rap/Hip-Hop:

Drake, Scorpion

Lil Uzi Vert, Luv Is Rage 2

Post Malone, beerbongs & bentleys



Favorite Song Rap/Hip-Hop:

Cardi B, “Bodak Yellow”

Drake, “God’s Plan”

Post Malone, “Rockstar”



Favorite Album Soul/R&B:

Khalid, American Teen

SZA, CTRL

XXXTentacion, 17



Favorite Artist Contemporary:

Shawn Mendes

P!nk

Ed Sheeran



Favorite Female Artist Soul R&B:

Ella Mai

Rihanna

SZA



Favorite Song Soul/R&B:

Khalid, “Young Dumb & Broke”

Ella Mai, “Boo’d Up”

Cardi B & Bruno Mars, “Finesse”



Favorite Soundtrack:

Black Panther

The Greatest Showman

The Fate of the Furious



Favorite Artist EDM:

The Chainsmokers

Marshmello

Zedd



Favorite Social Artist:

BTS **WINNER**

Cardi B

Ariana Grande

Demi Lovato

Shawn Mendes



Favorite Music Video:

Camila Cabello, “Havana”

Cardi B, “Bodak Yellow”

Drake, “God’s Plan”



Collaboration of the Year:

Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug, “Havana”

Post Malone featuring 21 Savage, “Rockstar”

Bruno Mars & Cardi B, “Finesse”

Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line, “Meant to Be”

Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey, “The Middle”



New Artist of the Year:

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Khalid

Dua Lipa

XXXTentacion



Artist of the Year:

Drake

Imagine Dragons

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Taylor Swift



Favorite Artist Contemporary Inspirational:

Lauren Daigle

MercyMe

Zach Williams



Favorite Artist Latin:

J Balvin

Daddy Yankee

Ozuna



Favorite Artist Alternative Rock:

Imagine Dragons

Panic! At The Disco

Portugal. The Man



Tour of the Year:

Taylor Swift **WINNER**

Beyonce & JAY-Z

Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran

U2

