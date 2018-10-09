2018 American Music Awards: The Complete Winners List
And the winners are...
The 2018 American Music Awards kicked off at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on Tuesday, and some of music's biggest stars were out for the glitzy event, including Taylor Swift, Shawn Mendes, Dua Lipa and more.
Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross, returned for her second stint hosting the annual awards ceremony, which moved to an October weekday after having taken place on a Sunday in November in the past.
The ceremony kicked off at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.
Find out who will be taking home awards below and check back here to see all the winners as they are announced.
Favorite Female Artist Pop/Rock:
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Taylor Swift
Favorite Male Artist Pop/Rock:
Drake
Post Malone **WINNER**
Ed Sheeran
Favorite Duo/Group Pop/Rock:
Imagine Dragons
Maroon 5
Migos
Favorite Song Pop/Rock:
Camila Cabello, “Havana”
Drake, “God’s Plan”
Ed Sheeran, “Perfect”
Favorite Album Pop/Rock:
Drake, Scorpion
Ed Sheeran, ÷ (Divide)
Taylor Swift, reputation
Favorite Female Artist Country:
Kelsea Ballerini
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood
Favorite Male Artist Country:
Kane Brown
Luke Bryan
Thomas Rhett
Favorite Duo/Group Country:
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Lanco
Favorite Song Country:
Kane Brown, “Heaven”
Dan + Shay, “Tequila”
Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line, “Meant to Be”
Favorite Album Country:
Kane Brown, Kane Brown
Luke Combs, This One’s for You
Thomas Rhett, Life Changes
Favorite Artist Rap/Hip-Hop:
Cardi B **WINNER**
Drake
Post Malone
Favorite Male Artist Soul/R&B:
Khalid **WINNER**
Bruno Mars
The Weeknd
Favorite Album Rap/Hip-Hop:
Drake, Scorpion
Lil Uzi Vert, Luv Is Rage 2
Post Malone, beerbongs & bentleys
Favorite Song Rap/Hip-Hop:
Cardi B, “Bodak Yellow”
Drake, “God’s Plan”
Post Malone, “Rockstar”
Favorite Album Soul/R&B:
Khalid, American Teen
SZA, CTRL
XXXTentacion, 17
Favorite Artist Contemporary:
Shawn Mendes
P!nk
Ed Sheeran
Favorite Female Artist Soul R&B:
Ella Mai
Rihanna
SZA
Favorite Song Soul/R&B:
Khalid, “Young Dumb & Broke”
Ella Mai, “Boo’d Up”
Cardi B & Bruno Mars, “Finesse”
Favorite Soundtrack:
Black Panther
The Greatest Showman
The Fate of the Furious
Favorite Artist EDM:
The Chainsmokers
Marshmello
Zedd
Favorite Social Artist:
BTS **WINNER**
Cardi B
Ariana Grande
Demi Lovato
Shawn Mendes
Favorite Music Video:
Camila Cabello, “Havana”
Cardi B, “Bodak Yellow”
Drake, “God’s Plan”
Collaboration of the Year:
Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug, “Havana”
Post Malone featuring 21 Savage, “Rockstar”
Bruno Mars & Cardi B, “Finesse”
Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line, “Meant to Be”
Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey, “The Middle”
New Artist of the Year:
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Khalid
Dua Lipa
XXXTentacion
Artist of the Year:
Drake
Imagine Dragons
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
Taylor Swift
Favorite Artist Contemporary Inspirational:
Lauren Daigle
MercyMe
Zach Williams
Favorite Artist Latin:
J Balvin
Daddy Yankee
Ozuna
Favorite Artist Alternative Rock:
Imagine Dragons
Panic! At The Disco
Portugal. The Man
Tour of the Year:
Taylor Swift **WINNER**
Beyonce & JAY-Z
Bruno Mars
Ed Sheeran
U2
