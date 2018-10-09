Cardi B Delivers Drama in a Floral Headdress and Gown at the 2018 AMAs

Cardi B has arrived!

The rapper, 25, brought all the drama and glamour in a stunning corseted floral-print gown by Dolce & Gabbana, complete with matching rosette headdress, platform sandals and bejeweled gold statement earrings.

She completed the look with punchy red lips and fierce cat eyes complemented by matching eye shadow.

The star got cozy with husband Offset, who also dressed in Dolce & Gabbana in a burgundy suit.

Cardi B will be performing tonight, along with Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez and Carrie Underwood.

Catch our live coverage, starting at 8 pm EST.

