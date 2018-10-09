This year's American Music Awards are getting ready to kick of at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, where some of the biggest names in music are gearing up to take the stage for some bombastic performances and heartfelt acceptance speeches.

Hosted once again for the second year in a row by Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross, tonight's show will see some incredible acts from A-list entertainers, starting with a hotly anticipated opening number from Taylor Swift, marking her first awards show performance in three years!

Cardi B, Camila Cabello, Panic! At the Disco, Mariah Carey and Jennifer Lopez are among just a few of the artists that fans are looking forward to this evening, along with an emotional tribute to the late Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin.

ET is live blogging all the biggest and most memorable moments of the night, so be sure to follow along with us here as we break down the star-studded live ceremony, starting at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

RELATED CONTENT:

Carrie Underwood's Baby Bump on Full Display at American Music Awards Rehearsals

Taylor Swift Will Open the 2018 American Music Awards, Her First Awards Show Performance In 3 Years

Ciara, Missy Elliott and Dua Lipa to Perform at 2018 American Music Awards

2018 American Music Awards Nominations: Bebe Rexha, Cardi B, Taylor Swift and More!

Related Gallery