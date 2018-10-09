Jennifer Lopez is a goddess!

The 49-year-old entertainer packed a punch at the 2018 American Music Awards red carpet at Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles on Tuesday. J.Lo turned heads in an electric pink silk and chiffon Georges Chakra design with side cut-outs, thigh-high slit and black velvet detailing. She paired the playful gown with a black rectangular clutch, matching heels and pink jewels.

"[The dress] was pretty. Pretty color! It fit nice. I just love it," Lopez told ET's Keltie Knight about why she opted for the bright and sexy creation. "I feel like it's soft and it's a little hard, and it's kind of like me."

John Shearer/Getty Images For dcp

Her beauty look was drop dead gorgeous and only elevated her look. Glowing, per usual, Lopez had her honey blond locks in a messy updo and her makeup consisted of a smoky eye, bronzer and a nude lip.

John Shearer/Getty Images For dcp

While on the red carpet, Lopez dished about her AMAs performance of "Limitless," written by Sia for her new movie Second Act.

"I feel so blessed to have Sia write this song for this movie," she opened up. "Everything that it's about. I'm excited [for people to] see the performance. It's, for me, the movie and this song is what the world needs right now. I'm just so proud that I get to do it. Super excited."

Lopez says the song is all about empowerment. "It's kind of my message as well. That the only thing holding you back is you. You can do anything you want. You are limitless. All we have to do is scream, let our voices out, stand up for what we believe in. It's so timely right now."

