Things get steamy in Jennifer Lopez’s upcoming rom-com Second Act -- literally!



The actress hopped on Twitter on Wednesday morning to post a brand-new promo in which she’s taking a shower when her boyfriend (played by Milo Ventimiglia) surprises her with what appears to be an egg sandwich with a candle stuck in it.



“So, you want some?” he asks. To which she replies, “Yeah, when I get out of the shower, baby.”



“I wasn’t talking about that,” he says, clearly communicating that food isn’t on his mind. Still wearing his clothes, he happily climbs into the shower with her.



“Oh, happy birthday to me,” she says.



The film tells the story of Maya (played by Lopez), an ambitious employee at a big box store who stumbles into a high-paying consulting job at a private finance firm. Although she’s finally seeing her career take off, she has to reconcile the deception that got her there.

Besides the 49-year-old songstress and Ventimiglia, the film also stars Leah Remini as Lopez’s best friend and co-worker. Vanessa Hudgens also appears in the film as a young employee at Maya's new job who looks up to her.



"It was honestly such a magical experience," Hudgens told ET of working on the film with Lopez. "First off, she completely welcomed me with open arms and took such good care of me and was just so sweet. And the stuff that we got to do together was magical, it really was magical."

Second Act arrives on Dec. 14.



