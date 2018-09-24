Jennifer Lopez Shimmers During Glam Date Night With Alex Rodriguez

Another day, another date night!

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez glammed it up for a night out in New York City to attend the 33rd Annual Great Sports Legends Dinner on Monday.

The two wowed on the red carpet at the New York Hilton Midtown as they arrived at the shindig, which raised millions of dollars for the Buoniconti Fund to Cure Paralysis.

While Lopez was shimmering in a glittery, white, high-neck number and strappy white heels, Rodriguez was suave as always in a slick suit.

Once inside, Lopez was seen sweetly smiling while leaning on a table and capturing the action on her iPhone as Rodriguez was honored during the night's festivities.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Buoniconti Fund to Cure Paralysis

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Buoniconti Fund to Cure Paralysis

"Stand up for those who can’t!!!" Lopez captioned an Instagram selfie of her and her beau at the event. "Proud to be here supporting #thebuonicontifund to find the cure for paralysis where @arod is being honored at the 33rd Great Sports Legends Annual Dinner #greatnight for an amazing cause 💙."

The outing comes after Lopez cracked the record for the highest-grossing night for a show at Planet Hollywood’s Zappos Theater in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Celebs including Selena Gomez, Jessica Alba, Sofia Vegara, Dua Lipa and Becky G, as well as Rodriguez, were there for the All I Have residency show, which wraps up on Sept. 29.

See more on the songstress below.

