Jennifer Lopez and her ex Sean “Diddy” Combs crossed paths and shared a touching moment at the singer’s after-party in Las Vegas following her last All I Have performance at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino on Saturday night.

Wearing a shimmering sequined Tom Ford bodysuit, the hitmaker embraced the rapper-turned-mogul at the festive gathering; Combs also attended the show. Of course, Lopez’s current fella Alex Rodriguez was also on hand -- so were their kids including her daughter Emme, 10, niece Lucie Wren Lopez-Goldfried, 10, and Rodriguez‘s daughters, Natasha, 13 and Ella, 10.

This isn’t the first time Lopez and Combs have crossed paths since splitting in 2001, after dating for two years. They have maintained a friendly rapport since, which, Combs admitted in 2016, sometimes needs to be discussed with his current girlfriend Cassie.

"My woman, at the end of the day, you know, she ain't have a problem with it," he told Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club after meeting up with Lopez at the 2015 American Music Awards. "Me and Jennifer… people gonna be friends, man. People gonna grow, and, you know, any of my exes, they smile and they're happy to see me… and that's all that was about. And, you know, I answered the question and we kept it moving."

It's noteworthy that throughout Lopez's three years in Sin City, her show was attended by 500,000 fans and earned over $100 million. Gwen Stefani, who started her residency in June, will now be headlining at the Planet Hollywood venue.

