Meghan Markle added a romantic touch to her hairdo on Wednesday.

The Duchess of Sussex embraced island style in a printed pom-pom adorned ruffled dress by Figue, the same Castaner espadrille wedges she wore with her other warm-weather frock and a Fijian traditional cloth clutch. But what really tied her look together was her gorgeous chignon that featured Frangipani flowers.

According to People, the Fiji-native blooms are often used in wedding ceremonies to symbolize the bond of matrimony -- a sweet, special tribute to Prince Harry. The newlyweds, who tied the knot in May, are expecting their first child together in spring.

The mag also reports hairstylist George Northwood, who was responsible for her wedding reception 'do, is traveling with the brunette beauty for all her hair needs. Northwood owns the Fitzrovia salon in London and counts Alicia Vikander, Claire Foy, Alexa Chung and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley as his star clients.

Although the royal's visit to the Suva Municipal Market was cut short due to "crowd management" issues, the activist made a big impression on the island's community with a passionate speech promoting female education at the University of the South Pacific earlier in the day.

