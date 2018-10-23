Meghan Markle proudly wore gifts from her in-laws!

The Duchess of Sussex stunned in a gorgeous white long-sleeve dress by Zimmermann and matching hat by Stephen Jones, but what really caught our eye was her jewelry.

Although minimal, her timeless baubles hold special meaning. According to a royal correspondent for The Sun, the diamond-and-pearl earrings were given to her by Queen Elizabeth and the tennis bracelet was gifted by Prince Charles.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

The sparkly stunners complemented her elegant, chic ensemble, completed with a black woven Kayu clutch and Tabitha Simmons bow pumps.

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Markle and Prince Harry were welcomed with flowers as they arrived in Fiji for a three-day tour of the island.

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

The pregnant royal has worn the pieces before. She actually debuted the Cartier bracelet the day before her May 19 wedding.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Steve Parsons-Pool/Getty Images

For more on the the couple, see below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Meghan Markle Showcases Most Prominent Baby Bump Yet in Cape Gown at Fiji State Dinner: Pics

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Visit Fiji on Day 8 of Royal Tour

Hurry! Meghan Markle's Chic Striped Dress With Daring Slit Is Still Available to Shop

Related Gallery