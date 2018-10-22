Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Visit Fiji on Day 8 of Royal Tour

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have officially landed in Fiji!

For day eight of their royal tour on Tuesday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited the country's capital of Suva. While there, they are expected to embark on a three-day program that will teach them more about Fiji's culture and hospitality.

Meghan, who is currently pregnant with her first child, stepped out in a chic white sleeved Zimmermann gown with matching Stephen Jones cap, and was presented with a beautiful floral arrangement, while she and her husband were greeted by a Guard of Honour at the airport.

Prince Harry looked dapper as usual, clad in a grey suit and black tie and service medals.

Shortly after landing at the airport, Meghan and Harry went straight to Albert Park for an official welcome ceremony. Known as the Veirqaraqaravi Vakavanua, the ceremony features everything from dance performances to the presentation of the Tabua, a massive whale tooth presented to distinguished guests of Fiji. Thousands braved the rainy weather to offer the royal couple a warm welcome.

Later on Tuesday, the parents-to-be will attend a reception and state dinner at the Grand Pacific Hotel, hosted by Jioji Konrote, the president of Fiji. Additionally, Prince Harry is expected to give a speech.

