Meghan Markle’s royal tour wardrobe is as stunning as ever!

The 37-year-old Duchess of Sussex sported a shockingly affordable dress during a recent stop on the royal tour with her husband, Prince Harry.

A pregnant Meghan opted for a burgundy, polka dot dress for the couple’s visit to Fraser Island in Australia on Sunday. The dress also features cap sleeves, a collar and a knot around the waist. Running at only $163, the midi-length frock is by & Other Stories, a sister brand of H&M, and is now sold out.

Meghan finished her ensemble with Karen Walker sunglasses and gladiator sandals by Sarah Flint.

Hervy Bay Eco Marine Tours, a business near the marina, took to Instagram to share a few snaps of the Duchess in her budget friendly look. In one profile shot, fans may be able to spot the very beginning of a baby bump.

The newly minted royal’s look is quite similar to something her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, donned just days ago. The 36-year-old Duchess of Sussex wore a $182 dress -- from the British brand Whistles -- to a reception for Radio 1's Teen Heroes of 2018 at Kensington Palace last week.

Kate’s long-sleeved look also falls below the knees, is an identical color and, like Meghan's dress, features a tie around the waist.

While on Fraser Island, Harry and Meghan held hands, greeted the gathered well-wishers and learned about the island's cultural and ecological biodiversity.

The Fraser Island visit came after Harry, 34, made some of the royal tour stops solo, as multiple outlets report that Meghan cut back on her schedule to focus on her health.

The couple still has more than a week remaining on their royal tour, where they’re set to visit Fiji, Tonga, New Zealand and other parts of Australia before concluding their trip on Oct. 31.

