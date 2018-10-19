What a nice surprise!

Kate Middleton made her second unannounced engagement of the week on Wednesday, when she and her husband, Prince William, hosted a reception for finalists of Radio 1's Teen Heroes of 2018. The Duchess of Cambridge previously held a private meeting for one of her charity initiatives on Tuesday.

For Wednesday's event, Kate donned a burgundy polka dot dress by Whistles and wore her hair in soft waves over her shoulders. William, meanwhile, looked casual yet put together in a navy suit and white button-down.

The couple met with Radio 1 Teen Heroes winners 16-year-old Siena, who works to support students with autism and learning disabilities, 14-year-old Lily, a wheelchair motocross competitor and advocate, and 14-year-old Junior, a dancer who fights against bullying. The winners and a few finalists couldn't have looked happier during a group picture with the duke and duchess.

While William and Kate are attending engagements at home in England, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been living it up on their tour of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga. The newlyweds announced earlier this week that they are expecting a baby, and have made a point of including their soon-to-be child along the way.

On Monday, the pair were gifted with a stuffed kangaroo and baby Uggs, and on Thursday, Meghan revealed that she and her husband have a "long list" of baby names.

“We’ve been given a long list of names from everyone. We’re going to sit down and have a look at them," she said. Meghan further noted that it was still quite early and they hadn't settled on anything.

