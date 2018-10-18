Meghan Markle and Prince Harry take Sydney.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have a busy day ahead of them on day four of their royal tour. Their first stop on Friday Australia time was one of the continent’s most famous landmarks, Bondi Beach, where a pregnant Meghan, 37, stepped out in a chic olive-and-brown striped dress designed by Martin Grant, which she pared with lace wedges. Her dark locks were parted down the middle and pulled back in a low ponytail.

Harry, 34, wore a blue shirt with tan chinos by Australian label Jac & Jack. The two could not have looked more in love as they walked hand in hand and wearing leis while on the beach. The two greeted the excited crowd who gathered to see them, as well as the local surfing community group OneWave, which raises awareness for mental health and well-being.

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

DEAN LEWINS/AFP/Getty Images

After an eventful day in Melbourne the day before, Meghan and Harry will also take part in a youth advocate program that aims to unite and inspire young people to be advocates for cohesion and inclusion in their communities.

The two will then meet with Prime Minister Scott Morrison MP and Invictus Games competitors, where Harry will climb the Sydney Harbour Bridge to officially raise the Invictus Flag, marking the arrival of the Invictus Games to Sydney.

Lastly, the pair will end their day with the Leader of the Opposition at Admiralty House and the Prime Minister at Kirribilli House.

Four days into their two-week trek, the couple has already made wonderful memories with fans, stepped out in stylish ensembles, spoken about potential baby names and so much more.

For a recap of what Meghan and Harry have done on their royal tour, watch below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Take Their PDA to the Next Level With Double Hand Holding

Meghan Markle Plays Australian Football While Wearing Heels: Pics

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Touch Down in Melbourne on Day 3 of Royal Tour

Related Gallery