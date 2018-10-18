Greeting crowds, making banana bread, and tossing a football, there’s nothing Meghan Markle can’t do in heels!

The 37-year-old Duchess of Sussex was persuaded to get in on some sporty fun during her third day of her and Prince Harry's royal tour of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, and Tonga on Wednesday.

Meghan, who announced her pregnancy on Monday, was attending a reception in Melbourne, Australia, with her husband and a few met women from the organization This Girl Can VIC.

The group of 150 ladies were practicing sporting drills outdoors as the Duchess watched them. Clad in a navy Dion Lee dress and matching heels Manolo Blahnik heels, Meghan looked stunning, albeit not entirely ready for a workout in the ensemble.

The Duchess of Sussex seems to have been persuaded to join in some sports drills... pic.twitter.com/YwaAnGtAJ2 — Hannah Furness (@Hannah_Furness) October 18, 2018

That didn’t stop one of the women in the program from offering to toss her a handball, used in Australian Rules football. The Duchess caught the toss and successfully hit it back over, prompting cheers from the crowd.

Meghan’s no stranger to getting active at official events. Last month, she had some fun at the Coach Core Awards, tossing around a ball with some athletes while once again wearing heels.

WireImage

Prince Harry is known for playing soccer at official events, and Meghan’s sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, has been photographed several times participating in sporting activities while wearing heels or her signature wedges.

