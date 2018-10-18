Let the predictions begin!

Just days after announcing her pregnancy, Meghan Markle is already fielding questions about the name of her future child with her husband, Prince Harry.

The 37-year-old Duchess of Sussex visited Melbourne, Australia, for the third day of activities on the couple’s Royal Tour of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, and Tonga.

While there, Harry and Meghan rode a local tram taking several students to school. On the public transit, the pair took some time to talk with the children and got quizzed in the process.

A 12-year-old named Charlie Wolf asked the Duchess if she’d picked out a baby name for her future Royal Baby.

Meghan replied, “We’ve been given a long list of names from everyone. We’re going to sit down and have a look at them,” adding that it was still quite early and they hadn’t settled on anything.

The former Suits star was also asked about what she does in her spare time, replying that she enjoys “relaxing and watching TV shows,” but when asked to name her favorite, she noted, “There’s heaps, I can’t think of a specific one.”

Meghan and Harry announced earlier this week that they are expecting their first child together this spring. It’s unknown whether or not the pair know their future little one’s gender, but Kensington Palace did confirm to ET that Markle has past her 12-week mark and is in “good health.”

