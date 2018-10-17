Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got a little taste of what parenting will be like during day two of their royal tour in Australia.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are expecting their first child together, visited the city of Dubbo on Wednesday, where they met students from the Buninyong Public School. One of the children was an adorable 5-year-old boy named Luke Vincent, who seemed to be infatuated with the couple.

Luke was not shy at all while meeting the royals, walking right over to Harry and stroking his beard.

He then turned his attention to Meghan, sweetly wrapping his arms around the mom-to-be as she gave him a hug. He also gifted her with a beautiful bouquet of flowers... before returning to Harry for one more embrace!

Luke's school principal, Anne van Dartel, later told royal reporters that her student, who has Down syndrome, loves beards because his favorite person in the world is Santa Claus.

"He just thinks he met a nice man today, who had a lovely beard," she told People. "Luke's a man of very few words, but very lovely actions. What he can't express in his words, he expresses in his actions."

MAKING FRIENDS: Five-year-old boy rubs Prince Harry's beard after giving him a hug on day two of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's tour of Australia.



The youngster was mesmerized because his favorite person in the world is Santa Claus. https://t.co/TtCrxNCCVjpic.twitter.com/C6vBzuC0zf — ABC News (@ABC) October 17, 2018

Meghan, 37, and Harry, 34, seem to be having a blast Down Under, despite getting caught in a rainstorm earlier in the day on Wednesday. Hear more on their Australian adventures in the video below!

