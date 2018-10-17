If you’re needing something to warm your heart on a dreary day, look no further than the latest pics of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle out in the rain on their royal tour of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, and Tonga.

Ironically, the couple was visiting Dubbo, Australia, to talk about the affects of a recent drought when the heavens opened up and it began pouring on the pair. But the Duke and Duchess of Sussex didn’t let a shower keep them from their planned events.

True to their adorable form, the two opened up a single, large umbrella and cuddled up underneath it while attending their various engagements for the day.

WireImage

WireImage

AFP

Getty Images

Harry wrapped his arm around his pregnant wife and the pair were photographed gazing longingly at one another in several sweet moments. When it came time for Harry to give the crowd a speech, his wife happily held the umbrella high over his head to keep him dry.

It was another busy day for the couple, who are currently in the middle of their 16-day tour. Meghan was overheard admitting that she has been “a bit tired” and “running on adrenaline,” which makes sense considering the Duchess is likely still recovering from jetlag and in her second trimester of pregnancy.

For more from the royal tour, watch the clip below:

