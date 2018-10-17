The Duchess of Sussex threw her bestie, Serena Williams, some support while on her Royal Tour of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, and Tonga.

Meghan Markle stepped out in Dubbo, Australia, on Tuesday for her second day of engagements in a grey plaid blazer. Turns out, the jacket was designed by none other than her tennis pro pal, Williams.

Of course, Williams noticed the fashion nod, posting a photo of Markle to her Instagram account, writing, “The face you make when you and Meghan have matching @serena blazers #BeSeenBeHeard.”

The blazer immediately sold out on Williams’ site, where it retails for $145.

WireImage

WireImage

This isn’t the first time Williams has publicly spoken out in support of Markle’s work with the royals. Last month, she praised Markle’s work with the Hubb Community Kitchen for their cookbook, Together: Our Community Cookbook.

“I used to call you Meghan (and I still do) but dear Duchess of Sussex your first project 'Together' a cookbook bringing women of all cultures together,” she began, “I could not be more excited about it and proud of you. It’s beautiful — diversity, inclusivity, coming together in grief or joy — there is just so much love.”

In addition to supporting her friend, Markle also used her fashion to make a statement on Tuesday. The Duchess sported black jeans from Outland Denim, a company who works to help sex trafficking victims in Cambodia.

She paired the look with a white button-down Maison Kitsune top and black heeled J.Crew boots.

For more from the royals, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Meghan Markle Says She’s ‘Running on Adrenaline’ During First Pregnancy on Royal Tour

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Break Royal Protocol to Pose With Her Mini-Me -- Watch!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Go Casual During Day 2 of Australian Royal Tour

Related Gallery