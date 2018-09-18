Serena Williams is proud of Meghan Markle!

The 36-year-old tennis pro took to Twitter on Monday to congratulate the Duchess of Sussex, her longtime friend, on her newest venture, Together: Our Community Cookbook, which features 50 recipes from women whose community was affected by the Grenfell Tower fire in June 2017.

Markle, 37, wrote the foreword for the book, something she got the idea to do following her private visit to the Al Manaar Muslim Cultural Heritage Centre in West London, where those affected by the Grenfell Tower fire started Hubb Community Kitchen.

"I used to call you Meghan (and I still do) but dear Duchess of Sussex, your first project Together a cookbook bringing women of all cultures together," Williams wrote on Twitter alongside two pics from the book. "I could not be more excited about it and proud of you. It’s beautiful - diversity, inclusivity, coming together in grief or joy."

Announced on Monday, proceeds from the book will go to the Hubb Community Kitchen upon its release on Sept. 20.

"I immediately felt connected to this community kitchen; it is a place for women to laugh, grieve, cry and cook together. Melding cultural identities under a shared roof, it creates a space to feel a sense of normalcy – in its simplest form, the universal need to connect, nurture, and commune through food, through crisis or joy – something we can all relate to," Markle wrote of the Kitchen. "…Through this charitable endeavor, the proceeds will allow the kitchen to thrive and keep the global spirit of community alive."

Here's more on the Duchess' latest project:

