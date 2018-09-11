Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton are putting big smiles on the faces of many members of the public.

On behalf of the royals, Kensington Palace recently sent out postcards to fans who sent them well-wishes for their latest celebrations -- Meghan's 37th birthday on Aug. 4, and the christening of Kate's third child, Prince Louis, on July 9.

Those who already received their thank you notes began sharing pictures on social media this week, and needless to say, they're adorable!

The card from Meghan features a paparazzi photo of her out and about in London. Inside, the message reads, "The Duchess of Sussex is so touched you took the trouble to write as you did on the occasion of her 37th birthday. It really was thoughtful of you and Her Royal Highness sends you her heartfelt thanks and best wishes."

Naturally, Kate's card was equally sweet and even included a cute snap from baby Louis' baptism. "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were touched that you took the trouble to write on the occasion of the Baptism of their son, Prince Louis," the message, from both Kate and Prince William, reads. "Their Royal Highnesses are so grateful for all the wonderful messages they have received and send you their warmest thanks and best wishes."

A source told ET earlier this month that Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, are "eager" to start a family of their own. However, their current focus is on their public service.

"They wanted to hit the ground running after their marriage to focus on their charitable interests and Meghan is really looking forward to representing Her Majesty on her first major Commonwealth tour to Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand," the source said, adding that Meghan has been "busily preparing and doesn't want to make a wrong step."

