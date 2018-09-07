Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are thinking about the future.

A royal source tells ET that the newlyweds are "eager to start a family," but their current focus is on their public service.

"They wanted to hit the ground running after their marriage to focus on their charitable interests and Meghan is really looking forward to representing Her Majesty on her first major Commonwealth tour to Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand," the source says of the upcoming trip this fall, adding that Meghan has been "busily preparing and doesn't want to make a wrong step."

"She really is taking the new job part of her role seriously having meetings with palace staff and learning about the Commonwealth so she can support Harry in his new role as Commonwealth Youth Ambassador," the source adds.

According to ET's source, Harry, 33, and Meghan, 37, have discussed their desire to have children. "Harry is tactile and protective of his new wife. He is completely besotted and nothing would make him happier if they were starting a family," the source says.

In a March interview with ET, royal expert Katie Nicholl said, "My sources are saying that Prince Harry, particularly, is very keen to start a family, pretty soon after the royal wedding. He's made no secret about wanting children."

"Meghan is very doting with children," Nicholl continued. "She is very maternal and she was thrilled to meet George and Charlotte. I think one of the lovely things, anecdotes that I discovered [while writing my book] was, it was actually a moment involving children when Meghan really fell for Prince Harry."

The couple also opened up about starting a family during their first joint interview together after their engagement last year. "I think eventually, one step at a time, and we’ll start a family in the near future," they said.

