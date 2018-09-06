Meghan Markle is a vision in blue!

The Duchess of Sussex stepped out with Prince Harry to attend the 100 Days of Peace concert at Central Hall Westminster in London, England, on Thursday. Meghan, 37, who's been sporting black ensembles for her recent public events, went bold for her latest official royal outing, donning a cobalt blue sheath dress by Jason Wu, matching pointed-toe Aquazzura slingback heels and a small rectangular navy clutch.

The former Suits actress let her hair down and curled for the benefit gala, while her makeup was soft and consisted of light brown eyeshadow, blush and a nude lip. The Duke of Sussex, meanwhile, looked dapper in a navy suit with a white button-up shirt with an olive tie.

At the event, which supports military veterans facing mental health challenges, the stunning couple couldn't have looked more in love as they were all smiles greeting and mingling with guests.

Earlier this week, Meghan made headlines with her unconventional look, wearing a sleek black pantsuit for her and Harry's appearance at the WellChild Awards. She also wore black -- and showed some leg in a blazer dress -- when she and her husband attended a special Hamilton performance.

