Twenty-one years ago today, Princess Diana died tragically in a car accident in Paris, France.



Last year, Prince William and Prince Harry honored their mothermore publicly than ever before for the 20th anniversary of her death. This year, a source tells ET that they are expected to remember their mother privately.

Another difference this year: Prince Harry has his new wife by his side and ET's source says Meghan Markle has been "a great comfort" for the 33-year-old royal.

"I think Meghan has changed him for the better. I think she's helped get him more in touch with his emotional side and he is without a doubt a happier man with Meghan in his life," royal expert Katie Nicholl, author of Harry: Life, Loss, and Love, previously told ET of their bond. "[He's] so much more ready to embrace the future and his royal role with someone to share the load with. He seems really to have met his match in Meghan."

And Harry has really gone out of his way to show his admiration for Meghan and the support she gives him, all while honoring Diana.

“Who can forget that poignant moment during the wedding when Harry gave Diana’s iconic aquamarine ring to Meghan as a wedding gift,” a source tells ET. “And their wedding photos were taken on the same couch Diana cradled Harry during his christening.”

While Meghan will obviously never know her mother-in-law, Harry introduced his wife to Diana's close friends to help her to get to know the People's Princess from those who loved her.

"I think that being able to meet his aunts and also [her close friend] Julia, and just different people who were so important to his mom, I'm able to in some way know a part of her through them, and of course through him," Meghan explained in their 2017 engagement interview.

"And it's incredibly special to be able to have this ring that sort of links where you come from, and Botswana, which is important to us. It's perfect," she also said of her engagement ring that features two diamonds from Princess Diana's collection along with a stone from Botswana.

Famed Princess Diana biographer Andrew Morton, who also wrote Meghan: A Hollywood Princess, told ET that he feels Meghan and Diana have a great deal in common, noting a shared passion for using their prominence to help others in need.

"I think what Diana and Meghan have most in common is that they're both glamorous," he said. "Feminine, but also feminists. They're independent...certainly for Diana, but also, humanitarian. Two women who want to give back."



