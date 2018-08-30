Long before Meghan Markle was on the scene, it seems that Prince Harry had his eyes set on another American actress — Halle Berry!

Newly resurfaced photos of the now-Duke of Sussex in his Eton College dorm room show that the redheaded royal certainly had a celebrity crush.

In the shot, a grinning Harry is posing in front of a decorative blanket with a photo of Berry right at the center.

On Wednesday the 52-year-old actress noticed the homage to herself in the photo and took to Twitter to react in the funniest way.

“Ok #PrinceHarry, I see you! #HalleBerryPosta @MissyElliott,” she wrote, adding a laughing, crying emoji.

Present-day Harry, 33, only has eyes for one woman — his wife, Meghan. The couple attended a performance of Hamilton in London’s West End with the show’s creator Lin-Manuel Miranda on Wednesday.

King George III’s great-great-great-great-great-great grandson The Duke Of Sussex sang a few bars tonight #HamiltonLDN 👀 https://t.co/fnND9i2RlW — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) August 29, 2018

“King George III’s great-great-great-great-great-great grandson The Duke of Sussex sang a few bars tonight,” Miranda tweeted, sharing a video of Prince Harry belting out a small part of King George III’s iconic song from the musical.

For more from the royals, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Prince Harry Briefly Sings At 'Hamilton' Performance And Lin-Manuel Miranda Loves It -- Watch!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Enjoy Another 'Hamilton' Date Night -- See the Pics!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Get a New Dog Together

Related Gallery