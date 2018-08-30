Halle Berry Has the Best Reaction to Prince Harry’s Photo of Her From His Dorm Room
Long before Meghan Markle was on the scene, it seems that Prince Harry had his eyes set on another American actress — Halle Berry!
Newly resurfaced photos of the now-Duke of Sussex in his Eton College dorm room show that the redheaded royal certainly had a celebrity crush.
In the shot, a grinning Harry is posing in front of a decorative blanket with a photo of Berry right at the center.
On Wednesday the 52-year-old actress noticed the homage to herself in the photo and took to Twitter to react in the funniest way.
“Ok #PrinceHarry, I see you! #HalleBerryPosta @MissyElliott,” she wrote, adding a laughing, crying emoji.
Present-day Harry, 33, only has eyes for one woman — his wife, Meghan. The couple attended a performance of Hamilton in London’s West End with the show’s creator Lin-Manuel Miranda on Wednesday.
“King George III’s great-great-great-great-great-great grandson The Duke of Sussex sang a few bars tonight,” Miranda tweeted, sharing a video of Prince Harry belting out a small part of King George III’s iconic song from the musical.
For more from the royals, watch the clip below:
