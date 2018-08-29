Seriously, what can’t Prince Harry do!? He’s a military man, an ace polo player and… He can sing!

Attendees at Wednesday's performance of Hamilton at London’s Victoria Palace Theatre were treated to something extra special when the royal redhead took the stage to thank those in attendance – and to sing a few bars from “You’ll Be Back.”

“You say…,” he crooned as the crowd cheered before cutting him off. The musical’s creator Lin-Manuel Miranda got so excited at the ever-so-brief performance, he stomped his foot! Also, how ironic is it that the Duke’s own ancestor, the tyrannical King George III, sings this part in the play?!

The concert was a special event designed to help raise money for Sentebale, the charity Prince Harry co-founded with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho that aims to provide support to children affected by HIV, AIDS and extreme poverty in Botswana and Lesotho.

Video: #princeharry thanks the audience, cast and crew of @HamiltonMusical for raising money for @Sentebale (hundreds of thousands💰 tonight) & sends himself up by parodying the comedy King George III character. A very adept off-the-cuff riff. The energy in the theatre was UNREAL pic.twitter.com/hicafusHdJ — Emily Andrews (@byEmilyAndrews) August 29, 2018

Meghan Markle joined her husband at the charity event, where they both donned black for the occasion. The couple first saw Hamilton together in February, but Wednesday's performance will make it Markle's third time seeing the musical.

She also saw a performance of the play in New York City with her close friend Priyanka Chopra in 2016. Before deleting her Instagram account, as part of royal protocol, the then-actress posted a photo of her and Priyanka posing with a playbill from the Tony award-winning show.

