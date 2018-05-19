Prince Harry Gifts Princess Diana's Stunning Aquamarine Ring to Meghan Markle on Royal Wedding Day

Prince Harry had a stunning gift for his gorgeous bride, Meghan Markle, on their wedding day on Saturday: a precious heirloom from his late mother, Princess Diana.

A Kensington Palace spokesperson confirmed to multiple outlets that the stunning sparkler worn by Markle as she departed with Harry for their evening wedding reception on Saturday previously belonged to Diana.

Diana, Princess of Wales, was photographed wearing the aquamarine ring at a fundraising event for Christie's just weeks before her tragic death in August 1997. She also was photographed wearing it in Australia the previous year.

The bright, emerald-cut ring was unmissable as Meghan waved to well-wishers while she and Harry departed for their private second reception, which included 200 of the couple's closest friends and family.

The eye-catching piece of jewelry wasn’t the only “something blue” Markle wore for the final wedding event -- she also had baby blue soles on her nude mesh, silky satin Aquazurra shoes.



Earlier in the day, the couple exchanged their official wedding bands, which were by Cleave and Company.



“Ms. Markle's ring has been fashioned from a piece of Welsh Gold, gifted by Her Majesty the Queen," a Kensington Palace statement noted. “Prince Harry's ring will be a platinum band with a textured finish, and both rings will be carried to the chapel by Harry’s best man, Prince William.”

Meghan, 36, was set to make her first public speech as the Duchess of Sussex at the reception, where guests were expected to surrender their phones then let loose at the private party.



“Meghan wanted to get up and say something and I expect that she is probably thanking the royal family for welcoming her so warmly into the fold [and] thanking her husband,” royal expert Katie Nicholl told ET after the couple said their “I dos” at Windsor Castle. “What a wonderful thing to be able to say, thanking everyone that is here today. I think she's an incredibly-articulate woman. She'd have given a lot of thought to what she was going to say today and what a platform to say it from.”



See more on Harry and Meghan’s extravagant wedding below.

